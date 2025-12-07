Posted in: Games, Milestone Games, Video Games | Tagged: Screamer

Screamer Reveals Final Team With The Kagawa-Kai

Screamer has revealed its final team of racers you can play as in the game, as this time, we got a better look at Kagawa-Kai

Article Summary Kagawa-Kai revealed as the final team in Screamer, led by feared racer Noboru Sato.

This notorious group races for family, featuring complex dynamics and fierce rivalries.

Screamer delivers high-octane action with anime-inspired visuals and futuristic tracks.

Customize bold cars, master Echo powers, and battle rivals to become a true Screamer champion.

Developer and publisher Milestone Games have revealed the final racing team being added to Screamer, as we got a better look at the Kagawa-Kai. Being one of the big baddies of the game, they are known as one of the most notorious criminal organizations in this world, made up of a family that preys on youth with troubled backgrounds. Enjoy the trailer and info here as we are still waiting on a release date.

Kagawa-Kai

The group is led by Noboru Sato, a legendary racer once feared as the greatest Screamer on the planet, whose comeback alone is enough to strike fear into the other participants. Keiji Sato, his older brother, joins the tournament eager to get more recognition within the organization despite always being second-best to Noboru, and the squad is completed by the young and cocky Akemi Nomura. Together, they form a team bound by complex loyalties, racing not for fame or money but for something far more important: family.

Screamer

Longing, ambition, vengeance. Everyone has a reason to enter the Screamer tournament, and no one's backing down. Join the competition and race side by side with fearless drivers, ready to risk everything to chase what they believe in. Follow their intertwining stories as they fight for their lives in a brutal showdown led by a mysterious master. A universe dripping with anime aesthetics and futuristic vibes is ready to host the most lethal races. Step into a neon-lit world and speed across tracks where the adrenaline is always high!

Cars aren't just vehicles; they are personal statements. Each one is crafted to reflect the spirit of its driver: their past, their beliefs and their purpose. So get ready for bold silhouettes, aggressive builds, and the most extreme car designs, all fine-tuned and customized for speed, attitude and pure action! A mysterious tech changed racing forever: the Echo. Thanks to it, cars don't just race— they fight! Push them past the edge again and again. Break speed limits with every burst of Boost and hit your rivals with the Strike to knock them off track at the right time. And once Overdrive kicks in, it's full-throttle chaos: no mercy, no brakes, and no room for anyone in your path. Master the Echo power and you'll become a real Screamer, both offline and online!

