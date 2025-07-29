Posted in: Games, Milestone Games, Video Games | Tagged: Screamer

Screamer Reveals First Set Of Characters With The Green Reapers

Screamer releases what is essentally the first character trailer, as we get a better (but brief) look at The Green Reapers

Article Summary Screamer unveils its first character trailer, spotlighting the enigmatic Green Reapers racers.

The Green Reapers are ex-private military contractors racing to avenge their fallen leader.

Screamer blends anime aesthetics with futuristic racing action and team-driven storylines.

Echo-powered cars fight and race in adrenaline-fueled tournaments, both offline and online.

Developer and publisher Milestone Games shjowed off the first set of characters coming to Screamer, as we get an introduction to the Green Reapers. In what serves as a bit of a character trailer, you're introduced to a squad of racers who have banded together to get revenge on behalf of their fallen leader. Will you pick their team and help them in their goals? Enjoy the trailer as the game is aiming for a 2026 release.

The Green Reapers

Former private military contractors with wildly different personal histories, these three outsiders share a common background in high-risk operations. At the helm is Hiroshi Jackson, an intense person with a cybernetic arm and a past marked by loss and second chances. At his side is Frederic Barthelemy, a hothead in a constant search for new thrills, and completing the trio is Róisín Garrity, a deadly assassin trained to kill from a young age. Recent events have shaken the team's balance, forcing them to redefine their identity as they enter the tournament. With no experience on the track, but a lifetime of surviving war and chaos, the Green Reapers aren't racing for fame or glory. They're here for something far deeper.

Screamer

Longing, ambition, vengeance. Everyone has a reason to enter the Screamer tournament, and no one's backing down. Join the competition and race side by side with fearless drivers, ready to risk everything to chase what they believe in. Follow their intertwining stories as they fight for their lives in a brutal showdown led by a mysterious master. A universe dripping with anime aesthetics and futuristic vibes is ready to host the most lethal races. Step into a neon-lit world and speed across tracks where the adrenaline is always high!

Cars aren't just vehicles, they are personal statements. Each one is crafted to reflect the spirit of its driver: their past, their beliefs and their purpose. So get ready for bold silhouettes, aggressive builds, and the most extreme car designs, all fine-tuned and customized for speed, attitude and pure action! A mysterious tech changed racing forever: the Echo. Thanks to it, cars don't just race— they fight! Push them past the edge again and again. Break speed limits with every burst of Boost and hit your rivals with the Strike to knock them off track at the right time. And once Overdrive kicks in, it's full-throttle chaos: no mercy, no brakes, and no room for anyone in your path. Master the Echo power and you'll become a real Screamer, both offline and online!

