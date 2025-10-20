Posted in: Games, Milestone Games, Video Games | Tagged: Screamer

Screamer Reveals Third Racing Team: The Jupiter Stormers

We have a better idea of the racers in Screamer that make up The Jupiter Stormers, as the game continues to race to a 2026 release

Article Summary Screamer introduces The Jupiter Stormers, the third team of racers set for the 2026 release.

The Jupiter Stormers are genius racers from Jupiter Dreams, led by Aisha Waghmare.

Each character brings unique motives and scientific expertise to the adrenaline-fueled Screamer tournament.

Screamer features extreme cars, futuristic anime aesthetics, and combat racing with Echo-powered vehicles.

Developer and publisher Milestone Games revealed the third set of characters coming to Screamer, as we got a better idea of what to expect from The Jupiter Stormers. Thsi is basically a group ao genuises who have turned into racers, as they have a persuit of knowledge and the finish line. We have mroe details and their trailer here as the game will still be released sometime in 2026.

The Jupiter Stormers

Led by Aisha Waghmare, a prodigious space engineer with a haunted past, the team is a spinoff of the powerful space company Jupiter Dreams, which operates as a commercial vector and research facility in the space economy. At her side are Lavinia Ricci Antinori, a young talent committed to proving herself, and Gregor Falkenstein, a ruthless science prodigy fascinated by cybernetics. Driven by their love for science, the Jupiter Stormers are not seeking fame or power. They were invited by Gage Veloc, the tournament's mechanic and a former colleague of Aisha, in an effort to put past bitterness behind them.

Screamer

Longing, ambition, vengeance. Everyone has a reason to enter the Screamer tournament, and no one's backing down. Join the competition and race side by side with fearless drivers, ready to risk everything to chase what they believe in. Follow their intertwining stories as they fight for their lives in a brutal showdown led by a mysterious master. A universe dripping with anime aesthetics and futuristic vibes is ready to host the most lethal races. Step into a neon-lit world and speed across tracks where the adrenaline is always high!

Cars aren't just vehicles, they are personal statements. Each one is crafted to reflect the spirit of its driver: their past, their beliefs and their purpose. So get ready for bold silhouettes, aggressive builds, and the most extreme car designs, all fine-tuned and customized for speed, attitude and pure action! A mysterious tech changed racing forever: the Echo. Thanks to it, cars don't just race— they fight! Push them past the edge again and again. Break speed limits with every burst of Boost and hit your rivals with the Strike to knock them off track at the right time. And once Overdrive kicks in, it's full-throttle chaos: no mercy, no brakes, and no room for anyone in your path. Master the Echo power and you'll become a real Screamer, both offline and online!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!