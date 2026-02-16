Posted in: Games, Milestone Games, Video Games | Tagged: Screamer

Screamer Unveils Opening Gameplay In Latest Video

Check out the latest video for the upcoming racing game Screamer, as the developers show off some of the opening gameplay

Article Summary Watch over 35 minutes of Screamer’s opening gameplay, showing off its intense anime-inspired racing action.

Race through a futuristic world where every driver has a unique story of longing, ambition, and vengeance.

Experience high-speed battles with Echo-powered cars, using Boost, Strike, and Overdrive to dominate rivals.

Screamer launches in Early Access on March 23, 2026—get ready for pure adrenaline, action, and customization.

Developer and publisher Milestone Games released a new video for their upcoming anime racing title Screamer, as we get a look at the opening gameplay. The shorthand is that you're seeing over 35 minutes of footage from the start of the game, if you don't care about spoilers, showcasing everything you need to know about how the game will play. Enjoy the video in all of its glory as the game arrives in Early Access on March 23, 2026.

Screamer

Longing, ambition, vengeance. Everyone has a reason to enter the Screamer tournament, and no one's backing down. Join the competition and race side by side with fearless drivers, ready to risk everything to chase what they believe in. Follow their intertwining stories as they fight for their lives in a brutal showdown led by a mysterious master. A universe dripping with anime aesthetics and futuristic vibes is ready to host the most lethal races. Step into a neon-lit world and speed across tracks where the adrenaline is always high!

Cars aren't just vehicles; they are personal statements. Each one is crafted to reflect the spirit of its driver: their past, their beliefs and their purpose. So get ready for bold silhouettes, aggressive builds, and the most extreme car designs, all fine-tuned and customized for speed, attitude and pure action! A mysterious tech changed racing forever: the Echo. Thanks to it, cars don't just race— they fight! Push them past the edge again and again. Break speed limits with every burst of Boost and hit your rivals with the Strike to knock them off track at the right time. And once Overdrive kicks in, it's full-throttle chaos: no mercy, no brakes, and no room for anyone in your path. Master the Echo power and you'll become a real Screamer, both offline and online!

