Seagate Reveals Genshin Impact Limited Edition External SSD

Seagate has revealed a brand new design to to their line of SSD's, as the new Genshin Impact Limited Edition External SSD is available

Seagate has partnered with HoYoverse to bring a brand new design to their line of SSDs, as you can now get the Genshin Impact Limited Edition External SSD. This is an online exclusive item in which they've created a 1TB card featuring Cyno, the General Mahamatra, complete with a decorative LED light and the usual accompaniment of options for you to plug and play storage instantly for your gaming library and other storage needs. We have more details below as it's going for $140.

Seagate Genshin Impact Limited Edition External SSD

In combining performance with exclusive branding, the drive provides an opportunity for fans and collectors to bring Genshin Impact into their physical gaming environment. The new Seagate Genshin Impact Limited Edition External SSD provides a unique storage experience for regular players and gaming enthusiasts alike. The drive features a meticulously crafted design inspired by the character Cyno and comes equipped with vibrant LED lighting, making it a distinctive addition to any setup. The drive is compatible with various platforms, including PCs, mobile phones, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and Windows and MacOS operating systems. Its PCIe Gen4 compatibility offers ultra-fast transfer speeds, enabling faster pro-level gaming, video editing, and content creation.

It is easy to install and features a high-speed USB 3.2 Type C interface to ensure seamless transfers and backup. With a large capacity of 1TB, the Seagate Genshin Impact Limited Edition SSD is designed to provide ample storage for an entire gaming library and more. The compact and lightweight drive is not only portable but also requires no external power supply to use. With simple installation, gamers can easily bring an entire library on the go and play from anywhere. The drive is also backed with an industry-leading five-year limited warranty and includes three years of Rescue Data Recovery Services.

