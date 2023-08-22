Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Hearthstone, Hearthstone: Battlegrounds, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Hearthstone: Battlegrounds

Season Five Of Hearthstone Battlegrounds Launches Today

The Tavern is exploding in Hearthstone Battlegrounds as Season Five launches today with all-new Anomalies making their presence known.

Blizzard Entertainment has launched Season Five of Hearthstone Battlegrounds this morning, bringing with it an all-new gladiatorial contest. The team has slowly been changing up the way the game operates for a minute now, as Patch 27.2 made it more of an arena as you'll start fighting in a contest of Azeroth's greatest champions, with a secondary storyline happening in the background that something a little more evil is taking place behind the scenes of this new event. We got the details of what's been added this time around as the season is now live.

"The Battlegrounds Tavern deviates from the norm this season when all-new Anomalies join the fray! Beginning August 22, try out the new hero Thorim, Stormlord, as well as the new Anomalies modifications, 32 new minions (plus some Tier 7 minions), and flashy new cosmetics to wear as you vie for the crown!"

Anomalies have made their way into the tavern, and they're foisting wacky rules onto every game! With over 50 new anomalies—big and small—to explore, every game will feel fresh! WELCOME THORIM, STORMLORD: The denizens of Azeroth come together to join the gladiator competition of Hearthstone Battlegrounds. Among them is the new hero, Thorim, Stormlord, who carries the Choose Your Champion passive Hero power: at the start of the game, Discover a Tier 7 minion to get after you spend 65 gold. Strategize well and hang in there long enough to add this powerful minion to your Warband!

The minion pool meets 32 new minions, complete with another wave of dual-type pairings and brand-new Tier 7 minions. For more minion details, check out the announcement blog. BIG COSMETICS: The Clash of Thunder competition comes to the shop! Announcer Gimblo serves as a bartender, with attendees like Sideshow Daryl, Scalper Tickatus, Spectator A.K.F, and many more! Cosmetics will be available in the Battlegrounds Battle Pass Bundle and in the Battlegrounds shop.

