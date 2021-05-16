Secret Rare Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Battle Styles Part 5

Sword & Shield – Battle Styles is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the new Legendary Pokémon Urshifu and introduces a new mechanic for those who play the game: Rapid Strike and Single Strike style attacks. This new mechanic begins in Battle Styles and will continue at least through the next two Pokémon TCG sets, including June's Chilling Reign and August's as-of-yet untitled expansion. Battle Styles isn't just a player's set but is also a collector's dream, as this expansion reintroduces Special Art Cards (or, Alternate Arts) which were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Battle Styles, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Secret Rare cards. The coverage of Rainbow Rare cards will focus more on the current value of these cards, as the artwork aspect was covered in the other installments where the standard versions of these cards appear.

Korrina's Focus Rainbow Rare: This is easily one of the better Rainbow Rares of the set due to the clever placement of the rainbow color palette. Whereas the Phoebe card seems sort of doused in the colors, Korinna's clothing ends up getting definition because of it. Her helmet and boots are fully red, her shorts fully blue. The green and yellow have faded a bit, functioning as the more neutral colors. This is how Rainbow Rares should be done.

Phoebe Rainbow Rare: While I'd argue the Korrina pulls off the concept better, this is the top valued Trainer Supporter of Battle Styles as of this writing. Phoebe Rainbow Rare currently clocks it at a value of $45.64.

Rapid Strike Style Mustard: In my piece "Is It Time for the Pokémon TCG to Retire Rainbow Rares?" I came to the conclusion that it isn't fully this style of card that the community is frustrated with, but rather that so many cards get a Rainbow Rare version. This is the perfect example, as a visually uninteresting Trainer Supporter featuring a character that not many have affection for, of a card that should not have gotten a Rainbow Rare.

Stay tuned for more Pokémon TCG: Battle Styles as we continue our spotlight on the set's Secret Rares