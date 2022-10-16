Secretlab Partners With Lamborghini For New Gaming Chair Design

Secretlab has launched a brand new partner gaming chair this week, as the team has collaborated with Lamborghini for this design. As you can see from the image here, the two have made this look and feel like an actual Lambo, down tot he pattern on the seat to match up with what you can actually see inside a newer car. They have also created a Lumbar Pillow Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition that can be paired with the chair to add additional comfort. You can currently get the chair in the Titan Evo 2022 model, with this particular model going on sale for $800. (With discounts available for the chair that will pop up throughout the holidays, as there's currently $100 off as we're writing this piece.) You can read more about the chair and its design below.

Upholstered in Ash Suede and featuring eye-catching verde accents, the Secretlab for Automobili Lamborghini Edition pays homage to the bright colors of Lamborghini tradition. State-of-the-art design and craftsmanship come together in the limited edition Secretlab for Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Edition. A concept design inspired by the pure emotion of the ride, it pays tribute to Lamborghini's winning heritage. Clad in exquisite Alcantara and equipped with a carbon fiber top plate, it is an expression of the highest level of performance — join us in the race toward excellence.

Race beyond your limits with Secretlab for Automobili Lamborghini. United by the same uncompromising approach to performance and style, Secretlab and the House of Sant'Agata Bolognese come together to create the Secretlab for Automobili Lamborghini Collection — the perfect fusion of technology, innovation, and craftsmanship. Designed by Secretlab and Lamborghini, the Secretlab for Automobili Lamborghini Collection brings together the meticulous attention to detail that both brands are known for, and their commitment to continually push the boundaries of performance.