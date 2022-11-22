Secretlab Reveals New Star Wars-Themed Gaming Chairs

Secretlab revealed a new set of gaming chair designs for their TITAN Evo 2022 series today with the Star Wars Imperial Collection. The company has created two different designs in partnership with Disney as they have a black/red Empire Edition and a black/white Stormtrooper Edition. Both of them come with all of the features you would expect from this design of the chair, only made to look like the kind of gear you'd expect a gamer in the Galactic Empire to own. We got more info on both designs below from the company as they are currently up for sale in their shop as design options.

"Inspired by the elite troops of the Galactic Empire, the Star Wars | Secretlab Stormtrooper Edition is upholstered in white leatherette with black textured ribbing on the side wings and embroidered lines on the back of the chair, mimicking the armor of white plastoid plates that the soldiers wear over a black body glove. As stormtroopers trained to render total allegiance to the Emperor, it is only fitting that the Imperial Crest features prominently on the front and back of the Stormtrooper Edition. "Stormtrooper" in Aurebesh is also embroidered on the back, a nod to the most common written language used across the Star Wars galaxy."

"The Star Wars | Secretlab Empire Edition brings a piece inspired by the character of Darth Vader right to any Star Wars-themed home "battle station" with the Imperial Crest similarly taking center stage on the chair, this time in the Empire's signature red and black colors. The Aurebesh translation of "Empire" occupies the front edge of the chair, with textured ribbing reminiscent of Darth Vader's armor marking the back of the chair — a gaming throne fit for those who choose to fulfill their destiny."

"Designed to complete any Star Wars-themed setup, the Star Wars | Secretlab Imperial Collection merges instantly recognizable elements from the beloved franchise with all the award-winning features of the Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022, the gaming chair specialist's most technologically advanced chair to date. Available in sizes S, R, and XL, fans can now enjoy research-backed ergonomic support and comfort while conquering the galaxy."