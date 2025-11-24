Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kopiforge, Sedap!

Sedap! To Release The Seasoning Update This Week

Sedap! has announced a new update for later this week, as The Seasonal Update brings about several new additions and fixes

Update adds a Bestiary, in-game map, easier difficulty, and improved game balancing.

Experience solo or local co-op cooking-combat set in a fantasy Southeast Asian world.

Collect new Charms, fill the Makanomicon, and master iconic Southeast Asian dishes.

Indie game developer and publisher Kopiforge has a new udpate coming for their culinary co-op game, Sedap! The Seasoning Update will add some new features and fix a few things about the title, just in time for Thanksgiving where seasoning is important. We have details and a trailer here featuring the new content, as it will arrive on November 26. 2025.

The Seasoning Update (Version 1.1)

A Bestiary with new artwork, names, and detailed descriptions of the monsters.

An in-game map to navigate levels more easily.

An easier difficulty mode so more players can enjoy the experience.

Game balancing improvements, such as more teleports and adjustments to late-game levels.

Four new charms and an increased charm weight limit.

Steam trading cards!

Sedap!

Sedap! is a cooking-combat adventure where players work together to cook and serve scrumptious Southeast Asian dishes. Embark on an exciting culinary journey as you venture into the enigmatic Khaya Island while whipping up delectable delicacies. Collaborate and serve your way through a fantastical reimagination of Southeast Asia! The game can be played single player or with a friend via local co-op.

Explore, Hunt, and Cook!: Forge your culinary adventure either solo, or with a friend! Explore each level to obtain ingredients and prepare food orders, facing fearsome beasts and dangerous hazards along the way.

Play to Your Strengths!: Whip up dishes as Som, the Cooker, or battle fearsome creatures while foraging for food as Gon, the Hunter. It'll take your combined effort to keep your business up and running!

Adventure in a Vibrant World!: Venture through a rich and unique Southeast Asian-inspired fantasy world, hone your culinary skills, and unearth the mysteries of Khaya Island. The island boasts a variety of vastly different biomes, each with their own food, cooking methods and unique wildlife for players to enjoy.

Complete the Makanomicon: Prepare a wide range of popular dishes enjoyed in Southeast Asia, such as pineapple fried rice, chicken rice, banh mi and even bubble tea! Fill up the Makanomicon, a legendary recipe book, as you discover and master cooking each dish! There's a ton of dishes waiting to be served up in each level.

Upgrade your Gear: Equip yourself with Charms, Weapons, and Utensils as you face the challenges that lie ahead on Khaya Island.

