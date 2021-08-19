See The Making Of Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy's Soundtrack

Square Enix dropped a new video this morning for Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy as they explore the making of the game's soundtrack. Along with the team from Eidos-Montréal, they go over how the music was selected and crafted with the help and commentary of Senior Audio Director Steve Szczepkowski. We got the clip below along with an introduction to the video from the team for you to enjoy as the game will come out on October 26th, 2021.

Steve reveals how the sweeping orchestral score, written by BAFTA-nominated composer Richard Jacques, brings an epic, cinematic quality to Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy. Recorded at London's famous Abbey Road Studios, the score features close to six hours of original music to carry players through their heroic and often emotional journey across the galaxy. Great care has been taken to blend the score with other genres of music featured in the game to ensure the transition from blockbuster orchestral moment to licensed hit is seamless during gameplay.

In selecting licensed music to compliment Eidos-Montréal's vision of the Guardians, Steve explains that fun was the most important factor. Designed to transport players back to the '80s, an impressive selection of pop and rock hits from the decade feature throughout the game at carefully chosen points. Tracks include music from Iron Maiden, KISS, New Kids On The Block, Rick Astley, Hot Chocolate and more, with plenty still to be revealed.

The unique Huddle feature takes the licensed soundtrack further by utilising select songs during combat. Players can hit play on Star-Lord's Cassette Player to cue up a specially chosen '80s hit to inspire the Guardians and spur them on while fighting. Steve explains that some of these songs might seem unexpected in such a setting, but the juxtaposition brings an additional element of fun to the combat sequences.

Finally, Steve reveals how he unexpectedly brought a brand-new rock band into this original Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy world. After he was informed that in the game's narrative, Peter Quill takes the name Star-Lord from his favourite band of the same name, Steve got to work creating Star-Lord the band. An entire album was recorded for the game, featuring original tracks that celebrate the rock and roll, dysfunctional nature of the Guardians family.