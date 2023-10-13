Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Elodie Games, Seekers Of Skyveil

Seekers Of Skyveil Is Taking Signups For Closed Alpha

Check out the latest trailer for the new PvPvE extraction RPG Seekers Of Skyveil, as you have a chance to try the Closed Alpha.

Indie game developer Elodie Games has revealed more about their new game, Seekers Of Skyveil, as they are taking signups for the first Closed Alpha. In case you haven't seen anything for this one, the game is a PvPvE fantasy extraction RPG, in which the team has taken inspiration from titles like Escape From Tarkov, Diablo, and League of Legends. Right now, you can go to the game's website and sign up for a Closed Alpha test, which will be taking place in a few weeks. But until then, you can read about it and check out the new trailer here.

"Seekers of Skyveil is a groundbreaking PvPvE fantasy extraction RPG inspired by games like Escape from Tarkov, Diablo, and League of Legends. Team up in groups of three and use your courage and cunning to fight, loot, and live to tell the tale. You'll explore the beautiful but deadly world as Seekers, a collection of adventurers with unique backgrounds and abilities. Hunt epic loot and priceless treasures and earn legendary rewards while encountering magical creatures, powerful bosses, and enemy Seekers trying to stop you and your friends. Bigger stakes yield bigger rewards as you challenge yourself, challenge your team, and master your Seeker. Every choice – from which route to take, when to engage in combat, and what gear to wear – has consequences. Learn from every experience, and you might make it out alive. There are six playable Seekers to start closed alpha, with more to come. Each Seeker offers a unique playstyle and potent abilities, here's a look at four of them.

Joon: An unapologetic rebel with a flair for the dramatic, Joon unleashes barrages of bullets to execute enemies.

