SEGA Announces Two Sonic Symphony World Tour Dates Good news if you're in London or Los Angeles, SEGA will be bringing the Sonic Symphony World Tour to your neck of the woods.

SEGA has revealed two dates for their upcoming Sonic Symphony World Tour, bringing the music of the Sonic The Hedgehog franchise to the masses in orchestral form. The tour is set to kick off this Fall and will run throughout the rest of the year and into 2024, but so far, only two dates have been revealed to start it off as they will be headed to London on September 16th and Los Angeles on September 30th. TYou can read more about the tour below as tickets are currently on sale for both events.

Sonic Symphony is an immersive, in-person concert experience celebrating over three decades of timeless music from SEGA's iconic Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. From classic 8-bit and 16-bit tunes to rock and EDM songs, each live show will take fans on a musical journey through the Sonic universe, allowing fans to relive their favorite moments through song while synchronized spectacular gameplay footage plays at the same time. Each piece will be played live by a symphony orchestra and rock band and serve as a tribute to the music of Sonic that has defined generations of fans from the franchise's origins until today.

Returning this September, fans can enjoy the magic that began with the unforgettable Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Symphony concert and watch iconic Sonic moments come to life on the big screen. Sonic Symphony World Tour is co-produced by SEGA, soundtrec and SOHO Live, and it's presented by MGP Live. Pre-sale tickets are available starting Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 10 AM at each tour location's respective local times for Sonic Symphony newsletter subscribers and will go on sale to the public Friday, May 26, 2023, at 10 AM local time. The Sonic Symphony World Tour dates are below: