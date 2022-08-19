SEGA Genesis Mini 2 Reveals The Full Games Lineup
SEGA has released a new trailer this morning revealing the full lineup of games coming to the SEGA Genesis Mini 2 this Fall. The video shows off all 60 titles that will be included in this collection which will give you a variety of SEGA Genesis titles, SEGA CD titles, and some bonus games ranging from stuff that was unreleased to ports from Japan. We have the complete list of games for you below, as well as information on the seven bonus titles that have been added to the mix, and the trailer down at the bottom, as the console will be released on October 27th, 2022.
- Devi & Pii – Paddle-style game developed by Takashi Iizuka in 1993, before he developed Sonic 3. Iizuka san designed the game, characters, and sprites. The game never released.
- Fantasy Zone – New port from the same team who ported Darius for the original Genesis Mini.
- Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier) – New ports using the sprite zoom function!
- Spatter – M2 "hobby" port of a small arcade game released by SEGA in 1984. The game was created by the graphic designer of Flicky.
- Star Mobile – Puzzle game developed by Mindware in 1992; it was completed at the time, but never released.
- Super Locomotive – M2 "hobby" port of a small arcade game released by SEGA in 1982.
- VS Puyo Puyo Sun – "Demake" of Puyo Puyo Sun, only featuring VS mode, with new rules not found in the original version.
SEGA GENESIS GAMES
- After Burner II
- Alien Soldier
- Atomic Runner
- Bonanza Bros.
- ClayFighter
- Crusader of Centy
- Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
- Earthworm Jim 2
- Elemental Master
- Fatal Fury 2
- Gain Ground
- Golden Axe II
- Granada
- Hellfire
- Herzog Zwei
- Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar
- Midnight Resistance
- OutRun
- OutRunners
- Phantasy Star II
- Populous
- RAINBOW ISLANDS -EXTRA-
- Ranger-X
- Ristar
- ROLLING THUNDER 2
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining Force II
- Shining in the Darkness
- Sonic 3D Blast
- SPLATTERHOUSE 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Hang-On
- Suepr Street Fighter II: The New Challengers
- The Ooze
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
- Truxton
- VectorMan 2
- Viewpoint
- Virtua Racing
- Warsong
SEGA CD GAMES
- Ecco the Dolphin (CD Ver.)
- Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.)
- Final Fight CD
- Mansion of Hidden Souls
- NIGHT STRIKER
- Night Trap
- Robo Aleste
- Sewer Shark
- Shining Force CD
- SILPHEED
- Sonic The Hedgehog CD
- THE NINJA WARRIORS
