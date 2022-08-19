SEGA Genesis Mini 2 Reveals The Full Games Lineup

SEGA has released a new trailer this morning revealing the full lineup of games coming to the SEGA Genesis Mini 2 this Fall. The video shows off all 60 titles that will be included in this collection which will give you a variety of SEGA Genesis titles, SEGA CD titles, and some bonus games ranging from stuff that was unreleased to ports from Japan. We have the complete list of games for you below, as well as information on the seven bonus titles that have been added to the mix, and the trailer down at the bottom, as the console will be released on October 27th, 2022.

Devi & Pii – Paddle-style game developed by Takashi Iizuka in 1993, before he developed Sonic 3. Iizuka san designed the game, characters, and sprites. The game never released.

SEGA GENESIS GAMES After Burner II

Alien Soldier

Atomic Runner

Bonanza Bros.

ClayFighter

Crusader of Centy

Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf

Earthworm Jim 2

Elemental Master

Fatal Fury 2

Gain Ground

Golden Axe II

Granada

Hellfire

Herzog Zwei

Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar

Midnight Resistance

OutRun

OutRunners

Phantasy Star II

Populous

RAINBOW ISLANDS -EXTRA-

Ranger-X

Ristar

ROLLING THUNDER 2

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining Force II

Shining in the Darkness

Sonic 3D Blast

SPLATTERHOUSE 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Hang-On

Suepr Street Fighter II: The New Challengers

The Ooze

The Revenge of Shinobi

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

Truxton

VectorMan 2

Viewpoint

Virtua Racing

Warsong SEGA CD GAMES Ecco the Dolphin (CD Ver.)

Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.)

Final Fight CD

Mansion of Hidden Souls

NIGHT STRIKER

Night Trap

Robo Aleste

Sewer Shark

Shining Force CD

SILPHEED

Sonic The Hedgehog CD

