SEGA Partners With Stand Up To Cancer For Livestream Charity Event

SEGA announced today they have partnered with Stand Up To Cancer for a special charity livestream happening on Twitch. Over the course of four days spread out across a week from December 2nd-8th, the company will be throwing a few different streams with its developers to help raise funds while playing games for a good cause. Stand Up To Cancer launched its #SU2CStreamTeam fundraising campaign in 2019, and as part of the initiative, they invited gamers and content creators to host charity streams and help raise awareness and funds. Those funds are then allocated for lifesaving cancer research as every dollar donated goes toward collaborative cancer research programs. We have the full list of streams for you below.

"Now more than ever, it's critical to support cancer research. In the U.S. alone, we continue to lose one person every minute to this terrible disease," said Sung Poblete, PhD, RN, CEO of Stand Up To Cancer. "We are immensely grateful to SEGA and its talented network of content creators who are turning their passion into action by supporting the cancer community at this time." As part of this campaign, as well as of the celebration of SEGA's 60th anniversary, SEGA Europe, Amplitude Studios, Creative Assembly and Relic Entertainment will be hosting official developer streams throughout the week, streaming alongside the many participating community members & fans from around the world. While content creators will be live throughout the week, the official SEGA stream schedule is as follows: December 2nd, 3-5pm GMT – Watch The Sisters of Twilight clash with Clan Mulder in Total War: Warhammer II with Creative Assembly.

December 3rd, 4-7pm GMT – Join as Amplitude Studios saves Auriga in Endless Legend.

December 7th, 5-11pm GMT – SEGA Europe plays Total War: Warhammer II, Alien: Isolation, and Sonic Mania.

December 8th, 7-9pm GMT – Relic Entertainment takes a look back at one of their most popular games.