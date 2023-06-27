Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, Retro Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Crusader of Centy, Ghouls 'N Ghosts, Landstalker, nintendo switch, Sega Genesis, The Revenge of Shinobi

SEGA Releases Four More Retro Games For Nintendo Switch Online

Four new SEGA Genesis titles have joined Nintendo Switch Online as part of the Expansion Pack, as you get some classic titles for June 2023.

SEGA and Nintendo revealed tonight that they have four more SEGA Genesis titles out tonight as part of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. The four games you're getting are The Revenge of Shinobi, Ghouls 'n Ghosts, Landstalker, and Crusader of Centy. All four of the classics in their own right from the late '80s to mid '90s. They have been made available tonight, all you have to do is update the Genesis app or play it through the NSO launcher. We have a rundown of all four games from the company below, along with Nintendo's trailer showing them off!

The Revenge of Shinobi

The Revenge of Shinobi is nothing to take lightly, especially when this ninja packs a brutal arsenal of shurikens and ninjitsu skills. A sequel to SEGA's classic arcade game, this action side-scroller plunges you into the role of Joe Musashi as he stalks and attempts to annihilate – if you're up to the task – the evil Neo Zeed criminal network. Have faith: The power of the ninja is strong.

Ghouls 'n Ghosts

Ghouls 'n Ghosts besets you with marauding demons: scythe-wielding skeletons, sickle weasels, and evil princes that crawl from beneath the mud. You must fend them all off to defend the kingdom and manage to do it without losing your shirt in the process … or in Arthur's case – his suit of armor. Plus, keep your eyes peeled for the tough-as-nails enemy that also stars in Gargoyle's Quest, the spin-off tale playable in the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online library!

Landstalker

Landstalker is the name, and lighthearted treasure hunting's the game. Nigel the Forest Elf faces more delightful puzzles in this action-adventure than you can shake a custom-forged broadsword at. Journey through a fantastical realm while navigating intricate isometric mazes that bring you ever closer to the secret of King Nole's riches.

Crusader of Centy

Crusader of Centy tasks you with launching your razor-sharp weapon like a blazing boomerang. SLICE! Take down those invading monsters with a perfectly timed swing in this sweeping action-RPG featuring fierce enemies, a variety of towering bosses, animal companions with special abilities, time travel, and a world of sorcery and intrigue to explore.

