SEGA Releases New Details About Sonic Frontiers

SEGA revealed a number of new details today for Sonic Frontiers after the latest trailer appeared on the Nintendo Direct Mini livestream today. We got more info on the landscape of the game, including a couple of the first areas you'll visit. As well as the mysterious Sage, a girl who appears across the Starfall Islands and cautions Sonic to leave even though he's trying to save his friends. We also get a look at some of the bosses and enemies you'll run into as they prevent you from doing what you need to. We have more info about the world below along with the trailer for you to enjoy.

Sonic's new journey begins when him and his friends – Amy and Tails – head to the Starfall Islands in search of Chaos Emeralds. As they approach the islands, sudden trouble hits their plane, and they are sucked into a dimensional portal. Sonic then finds himself separated from his friends and awakens in a strange, digital world – Cyber Space. He miraculously escapes Cyber Space and arrives on Kronos Island, one of the Starfall Islands, full of ​ ancient ruins where strange enemies roam. ​ It is then up to Sonic to explore the Starfall Islands, find his lost friends and uncover the mysteries around him.

The first island Sonic explores is Kronos Island. Its terrain and climate see frequent rain, large waterfalls, lush forests, mountains and floating towers in the air. The ruins scattered around the island appear to be the homes of ancient inhabitants – the Koco. Entrances to Cyber Space made by the ancient civilization of Starfall Islands can be found all throughout the map. Sonic fans will solve puzzles and complete challenges to earn Portal Gears to unlock these entrances access Cyber Space levels featuring the traditional, fast-paced, speed running action platforming. They'll need to complete the challenges in each Cyber Space level to receive Vault Keys to progress further in the game.

Sonic Frontiers expands what fans know and love about traditional Sonic games, combining both linear-level gameplay and open-zone platforming into a new, action-filled Sonic adventure. The world map is bigger than ever before, giving Sonic more room to run and explore his surroundings, enabling him to evolve the land around him as he ventures deeper into the mysteries of Starfall Islands.