This is How Shiny Kalos Pokémon Will Look In Pokémon GO: Part Three

Surprisingly, Niantic kicked off the Kalos Celebration Event, which introduced Generation Six species to Pokémon GO for the first time, without a Shiny release. Even though none of these Kalos Pokémon are currently available in their Shiny forms, they have all been added to the code. Earlier, we showed Bleeding Cool readers how the currently released Kalos species will look when they're released Shiny in Pokémon GO… but we only included the first stages. Here is how the evolutionary lines of some of those Kalos species will look when added to Pokémon GO.

Pyroar

Pyroar, the evolution of Litleo, has an extreme gender variation. The male Pyroar has an almost Zamazenta-esque mane that looks quite like a shield. The female Pyroar looks like a lioness with some Ghost Rider action as her mohawk-mane. The Shiny versions of these Pokémon are similar, with their bodies turning a lighter shade of brown and their manes turning into a brighter version of their ketchup/mustard-color palette.

Diggersby

The evolution of Bunnelby turns mostly silver in its Shiny form, with a patch of brown replacing the normally yellow spot on its belly.

Fletchinder & Talonflame

The evolution of Fletchling, these Pokémon's heads turn a brighter red with their normally blue/grey body turning tan. With these evolutions, the Fletchling line takes on a dual Fire/Flying-type, and their Shiny forms lean in hard to the fire theme. Though this is perhaps a more subtle Shiny than most, it is a good-looking and effective change to the color palette that works quite well. This is a species that would, due to both the popularity and the usefulness of Talonflame, make a strong candidate for a future Community Day.

Don't miss our other posts on the unreleased Kalos shinies in Pokémon GO: