SEGA Reveals Team Sonic Racing Is Headed To Amazon Luna

SEGA announced this morning that they will be bringing Team Sonic Racing over to Amazon Luna, Amazon's cloud gaming service. The company revealed today that the racing title will head to the platform today along with other SEGA titles already there such as Sonic Mania Plus. Basically, it means that if you have access to Luna, you will now be able to play this game and many other SEGA titles on Fire TV, PC, Mac, web browsers, iOS phones, tablets, and Android devices. Amazon Luna has become a bit of an alternative to those who aren't interested in Google Stadia and are looking for a cloud gaming service that has other content they're looking for. You can read a bit more from the announcement below, but we're curious how much longer the company will wait until you find nearly all of SEGA's modern titles and retro games on the service.

Developed by award-winning studio Sumo Digital, Team Sonic Racing is the ultimate arcade and fast-paced competitive style racing experience, featuring fan-favorite characters and environments from across the Sonic Universe. Race together and win together utilizing the dynamic team mechanics and vehicle customization features to dash across the finish line. Lauded as an adrenaline-filled, nostalgic racing experience, Team Sonic Racing catapults players into the middle of a fast-paced gameplay experience that effortlessly streams over the Amazon Luna service. Designed for the love of the game, Amazon Luna invites subscribers to stream high-quality, immersive games anywhere, anytime they like, with their Fire TV, PC, Mac, web browsers, iOS phones, tablets, and Android devices straight from Amazon's game servers, powered by AWS. For a seamless and low-latency gameplay experience, players can grab the Amazon Luna controller, the service's native game controller, which connects players directly to Luna servers.