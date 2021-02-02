SEGA Will Release Judgment On Next-Gen Platforms On April 23rd

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku revealed today that they will be releasing Judgment for Xbox Series X, PS5, and Google Stadia on April 23rd. The game has already been out since June 2019 and received a fair amount of acclaim when it was finally released after being in development for about three years. The game was rumored to be in line for a PC port before it was released, but those plans never came to fruition until now, as it seems SEGA has decided to take the cloud-based gaming route with this one. This version of the game will come with all previously released DLC and essentially be a complete game. SEGA didn't make any mention of it at the time, but we're guessing there will be an upgrade available for those who already own it on PS4. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down below.

Judgment is an action thriller that puts players in the shoes of Takayuki Yagami, disgraced attorney turned rugged private detective, as he uncovers the mystery behind a grisly series of murders. Joined by his partner, ex-yazuka Masaharu Kaito, Yagami must claw his way through Kamurocho's criminal underground to unravel the truth – as painful as it may be. In addition to locale, Judgment takes on the classic hallmarks of the Yakuza series through the eyes of Yagami. Fans will recognize rough-and-tumble street fights, engrossing side missions with locals, and comedy breaks with mini-games. Judgment ups the ante with emphasis on investigative gameplay tracking suspects and discovering clues as Yagami walks the thin line of justice in a world of corruption. Packed with a thrilling story, filmic combat and a cast of intense characters, Judgment will keep all aspiring private detectives on their toes.