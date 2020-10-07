Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Is Getting A Vinyl Soundtrack Release

Laced Records revealed today they've partnered with Activision and From Software for a Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice vinyl release. But it won't just be a single record as the company will be working on both a deluxe quadruple vinyl and double CD, giving you multiple options to get ahold of this future classic soundtrack. All of the music has been specially mastered, as the vinyl version has audiophile-quality, heavyweight 180g discs, and a cream and black LPs finish to the special edition. All of them presented in spined inner sleeves with a deluxe Wibalin wrapped case. Which is presented with original sleeve artwork from illustrator and concept-artist Anato Finnstark. You can pre-order the album as we speak as it will run you $80 for both the standard version and the limited special edition. Here's a little bit more info from the company on this release.

People haven't stopped talking about the ruthlessly challenging action-adventure game from Dark Souls and Bloodborne developer FromSoftware and director Hidetaka Miyazaki. Set in a fictionalised 16th Century Japan, players take on the role of the shinobi Wolf in trying to protect the young Divine Heir Kuro from the remnants of the Ashina clan. Progression requires a mastery of stealth combat and extreme precision while battling some of From's most iconic boss encounters to date. No one forgets the first time they bested Genichiro atop Ashina Castle. Both the vinyl and CD sets feature 50 tracks by lead composer Yuka Kitamura (Bloodborne, Dark Souls III) and co-composer Noriyuki "α" Asakura (Tenchu series.) The dramatic score features traditional Japanese instruments, orchestral and choral elements, and outlandish and mysterious sounds that transport listeners to a war-ravaged Japan during an alternative history Sengoku period.