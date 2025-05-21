Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Ninja Theory, Video Games | Tagged: Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II Will Be Released On PS5

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is coming to PlayStation 5, offering players the most complete version of the game a year after release

Article Summary Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II arrives on PS5 with all updates and optimizations for the anniversary release.

The new version features upgrades for both PS5 and PS5 Pro, maximizing visual and performance capabilities.

A free update launches alongside the PS5 release, delivering new features to all platforms globally.

Embark on Senua’s cinematic Viking Iceland journey with stunning visuals, immersive audio, and visceral combat.

Marking the game's one-year anniversary, Ninja Theory and Xbox Game Studios announced that Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will be released for the PS5. According to the team, this will be the whole game with all of the updates and added content included since it launched in 2024, offering a well-rounded experience for PlayStation players so they get to enjoy the entire title. What's more, the game has been optimized for PS5 and PS5 Pro, for those of you who are super sticklers for the graphical capabilities of the console. On top of that, the team will also release a free update with new features for players across all platforms at the same time of the PS5 launch, including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox PC, and Steam. A release date has not been set, but its currently earmarked to be released this Summer.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

The sequel to the award-winning Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Senua returns in a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland. Intent on saving those who have fallen victim to the horrors of tyranny, Senua faces a battle of overcoming the darkness within and without. Sink deep into the next chapter of Senua's story, a crafted experience told through cinematic immersion, beautifully realised visuals and encapsulating sound.

