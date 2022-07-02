Serious Fun Football Will Drop Into Early Access On July 14th

Indie developer and publisher KW-SFF revealed this week that they're releasing Serious Fun Football into Early Access next week. The shorthand to this game is that it's like having a mini football/soccer match happening with small toy-like players and a goalie that's just a cardboard cut-out trying to do its best to prevent goals. But all of the people on the field are presented as real human beings. It's a weird kind of artistic style that can be really fun to look at while you're playing the game. There's currently a free demo available on Steam at the link above if you want to give it a shot before the Early Access version drops. No word yet on when they're aiming to release the full version of the game.

Are you ready to experience something fresh in the football video games genre? Serious Fun Football is a football game with real ball physics and realistic feeling of movements and shooting. Control one specific player or whole team. Each footballer has an unique set of attributes. Gather your friends and play online or offline! Don't let the game's cartoonish graphics deceive you! Let us surprise you with realistic characters' movement, kicking and real ball physics. Creating this game, we wanted to move to the screen all these emotions that accompany playing with your friends on a small field in real life – the freedom of movement, constant looking out for a free position, dynamic gameplay. Play friendly matches online or local in front of one screen with your friends. Play against AI in the league and gather the in-game coins. Use them to buy new team members in the Team Mode or boost up your own, designed by yourself, footballer in Solo Mode. You can also buy new outfits, unlock stadiums, and customize the appearance of your character!