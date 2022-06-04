Session: Skate Sim Receives An Official Release Date

Nacon and Crea-ture Studios Inc. revealed they have an official release date for Session: Skate Sim as it will come out this September. For the past couple of years, the game has slowly been getting updates while sitting in Early Access. Always seemed like it was on the verge but not quite ready to come out. Now we know the team will be dropping version 1.0 onto PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles on September 22nd, 2022. Almost three years to the date when it was first released.

Session invites players to dive into the genuine 1990s skateboarding way of life, when each stretch of pavement and each stairway was a great location for your favorite stunt. The game's ultra-realistic physics bring the sensations of skateboarding to life, and the studio has even integrated ground-breaking gameplay, a first in a skateboarding game: the "True Stance Stick", where each foot is independently managed using the two sticks. With a learning curve that is just as demanding as in real life, players have to practice how to control their board and pull off all the different stunts available in the game, from the simplest to the most complicated. The integrated editing tool lets each player immortalise their greatest achievements on video.

Inspired by the golden age of street skating – the 1990s – Session: Skate Sim lets you experience true skateboarding and its culture: no scoring system; just you, your spot and your imagination! There's no need for judges to tell you that your noseslide or varial heelflip are perfect for this spot. And because certain locations are iconic, the developers have added several of them to the game for you to skate in and express your creativity, including Black Hubbas (New York City), Brooklyn banks (New York City), FDR Park (Philadelphia) and many other spots.