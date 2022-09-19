Session: Skate Sim Shows Off Four New Skaters In New Video

Nacon and Creā-ture Studios Inc. have released a new video for Session: Skate Sim as they highlight four new skaters in the game. The four names being added to the mix are Torey Pudwill, Nora Vasconcellos, Samarria Brevard, and Ryan Thompson. Each character in the game is designed to look just like its real-life counterpart with their own fashion style and choice of board. Along with the news of their inclusion into the game, we get a look at how the four will appear in the latest video, which you can check out down at the bottom.

This latest addition to the game brings the total number of skaters available at launch to 16, as the roster also includes Annie Guglia, Antiferg, Beagle, Billy Marks, Daewon Song, Dane Burman, Donovan Strain, Jahmir Brown, Louie Barletta, Manny Santiago, Mark Appleyard, and Ribs Man. Enjoy the video as the game is currently set to be released for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as Xbox and PlayStation consoles on September 22nd, 2022.

