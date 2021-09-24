Settlement Survival Releases New Public Demo For Steam Next Fest

Indie developer and publisher Gleamer Studio have unveiled a new free demo for Settlement Survival during Steam Next Fest. The game will have you leading a new group of settlers into the wilderness to try and establish yourselves with a new home. But not everything plays out as you need it to as weather, resources, and more play a pivotal role in whether or not you'll survive. We have more info on the game below as the demo will only last about a week.

Lead your people to their new settlement in this survival city-builder. You will need to provide their shelter, guarantee the food supply, protect against threats of nature, and pay attention to well-being, happiness, education, and employment. Do all of this well, and you might even attract residents from foreign cities! Choose where to build your settlement based on nearby resources, before determining your perfect layout. How will you build your settlement?

Carve out the land, join rivers, form lakes and use your tools to shape your settlement exactly how you want it. Build housing, recruit Mayors to determine the morality of your settlement, control crime and ensure your baby-booms don't negatively impact your resources. Experience all seasons and heed the early warning signs of disasters. Bunker down and protect your citizens from the elements as well as environmental disasters, or risk losing all that you've built. Offering powerful effects, unique themes and styles, rare blueprints are an opportunity to customize your settlement even further when you've mastered the art of trading.

Determine which development routes you will choose, with options that range from trading, education, mining, construction, agriculture, processing, logistics, and liveability. Each route unlocks new buildings and abilities to boost development. and there is no set pattern to the route selection, so you can choose freely and play to your strengths. With each map randomly generated, right down to its resources and landmarks, every experience is unique and brings with it its own challenges. Whether exchanging artistic items of high value, unprocessed products or unlocking the mint to create a common currency, trade is key to your populations survival. Experience a unique game mode designed to challenge even the most experienced player. From the bubonic plague in Europe, to the Easter Island disaster, are you able to overcome its challenges?