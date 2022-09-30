Seven Knights 2 Adds New Global Update With Two New Characters

Netmarble has released a new global update into Seven Knights 2 as the game has added some brand new characters to the mix. The two new characters are Abyssal Orochi Kagura and Gatekeeper of Purgatory Wolyeong, both of whom bring with them some interesting mechanics and changes to the way you can approach combat. The team has also added remade versions of heroes as part of this update, with four of the Legendary+ heroes (Nestra's Disciple Ming / Knight of Light Rudy / Empress of Aisha Rin / Nestra's Disciple Shane) and one Legendary hero (Aquila) getting a remake. As part of this, you'll be able to experiment with more powerful skills within each of those heroes. You can read more about the update below as it is now live in the game, ready for you to check them all out.

Players can enjoy the new character Abyssal Orochi Kagura (Legendary Hero) from today. This attack-type character, ruled by Orochi, uses poison skills and becomes more powerful when her HP is low. Players can also acquire Gatekeeper of Purgatory Wolyeong (Legendary Hero), defense-type hero who provokes to interfere with the enemy's skill use. Her features include immediate death effect and reduced immediate death resistance. Celebrating the update, players can participate in diverse events that give multiple rewards. Limited Time: Legendary Kagura Special Event: Players can acquire new hero Abyssal Orochi Kagura for free by clearing various in-game missions.

