Shadow Groudon Raid Day Announced for Pokémon GO

Shadow Groudon will be available in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO for the first time during its upcoming Shadow Raid Day event.

Article Summary Shadow Groudon debuts in Shadow Raids in Pokémon GO, running September 20–21, 2025.

Shiny Shadow Groudon makes its first-ever appearance, boosting the raid excitement.

Event Ticket available for $4.99 unlocks extra Raid Passes, XP, and Stardust rewards.

Participation does not require the ticket, but bonuses apply only to ticket holders.

Shadow Groudon Raid Day is coming to Pokémon GO. Now, if you missed the chance to catch Shadow Groudon while it was Giovanni's featured Legendary, you will have another chance at this powerful Ground-type Pokémon. Also, this time, there's another reason to raid against Shadow Groudon. A sparkly reason. Let's get into the details for Shadow Groudon Raid Day, happening later this month.

Here's what's happening for the Groudon Shadow Raid Weekend event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, September 20, at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, September 20, at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon: Groudon will feature in Shadow Raids. This is the first time that Shadow Groudon will be available in Raids, as it was previously only available through a battle with Giovanni. There's another first below…

Groudon will feature in Shadow Raids. This is the first time that Shadow Groudon will be available in Raids, as it was previously only available through a battle with Giovanni. There's another first below… Shiny release: Shiny Shadow Groudon will be available for the first time! Historically, we see a boost in the Shiny rate during Raid Days, but mention of this boost is notably absent from the event bonus list announced on the official blog.

Shiny Shadow Groudon will be available for the first time! Historically, we see a boost in the Shiny rate during Raid Days, but mention of this boost is notably absent from the event bonus list announced on the official blog. Event Ticket: A $4.99 USD Event Ticket will be available in the in-game shop. It will offer the following bonuses: Five additional Raid Passes per day from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms (for a daily total of seven) 50% more XP from Raid Battles 2× Stardust from Raid Battles Niantic writes: "These bonuses will be effective from Saturday, September 20, at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that this ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. local time."

A $4.99 USD Event Ticket will be available in the in-game shop. It will offer the following bonuses:

