Shadow Labyrinth Releases New Trailer Showing Off The Maze

Check out the latest trailer for the game Shadow Labyrinth as we get a better look at the maze and how you'll traverse the world

Article Summary Shadow Labyrinth reimagines Pac-Man as a 2D action platformer with a darker, mysterious twist.

Explore ancient alien ruins, uncover secrets, and gain new powers to navigate complex mazes.

Battle deadly creatures, consume your enemies, and rise from prey to apex predator.

Team up with the enigmatic orb PUCK to discover your true purpose on a war-torn alien world.

Bandai Namco revealed more for their upcoming Pac-Man-inspired game Shadow Labyrinth, as they show off more of the maze that makes up the game's world. If you're not already clued in on this, the game takes cues from the Amazon Prime show Secret Level, specifically the Pac-Man episode that made people question what the hell was going on. This latest trailer shows off what they have done to make that universe come to life in a video game while still staying true to the Pac-Man heritage it came from, as we get a better look at how you'll traverse the different maps in the game. Enjoy the trailer above as the game will arrive on PC and all three major consoles on July 18, 2025.

Shadow Labyrinth

Shadow Labyrinth is a 2D action platformer and a genre-twisting alternate take on the iconic Pac-Man. As Swordsman No. 8, awoken by a floating yellow orb, PUCK, on a mysterious planet amidst relics of wars past, you are chosen to become the instrument of its will. To survive you will discover many secrets, consume your enemies, and grow from prey to the apex predator as you embrace your true purpose.

Discover a World of Secrets: Search the remnants of an age-old intergalactic conflict, started long before your arrival, and discover new powers and abilities. Use them to traverse an alien world as you battle dangerous creatures and evolved monstrosities.

Search the remnants of an age-old intergalactic conflict, started long before your arrival, and discover new powers and abilities. Use them to traverse an alien world as you battle dangerous creatures and evolved monstrosities. Become the Apex Predator: Master the fluid combat and combine powerful skills to create a playstyle of your own. Use different abilities to turn the tables on your enemies as you consume them and grow from prey to apex predator.

Master the fluid combat and combine powerful skills to create a playstyle of your own. Use different abilities to turn the tables on your enemies as you consume them and grow from prey to apex predator. Embrace Your True Purpose: Team up with PUCK, and dive deeper into the maze of a mysterious alien world. Find out the truth behind your presence here, what does PUCK want, and why it chose you.

