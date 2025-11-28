Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Retro Games | Tagged: Bitmo Lab, GameBaby, iphone

Bitmo Lab Unveils Enhanced GameBaby Gaming Case For iPhone 17

Turn your iPhone into a GameBoy... kinda, with the GameBaby Gaming Case that it our now for the iPhone 17 series of devices

Article Summary Bitmo Lab launches the enhanced GameBaby Gaming Case for iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max, retailing at $40.

Transforms your iPhone 17 into a retro-inspired handheld gaming device with flip-to-play functionality.

New design features improved clasp mechanism, upgraded button layout, and refined tactile performance.

Available in nostalgic GameBaby Color and GameBaby Retro editions; standard iPhone 17 version arrives Dec 10.

Bitmo Lab has a new retro gaming item available on the market for those who own an iPhone 17 series device, featuring the GameBaby Gaming Case. This isn't the first design to ever do this, but basically they have made an iPhone case that not only protects your phone, but can be turned into a GameBoy (kinda) by flipping around the bottom part of the phone and utilizing a specific app that comes with its own retro games library and allows the buttons to function on the screen. (Even if you happen to have a glass protector, which was a big upgrade from previous versions). We have more details about it for you here as it's currently on sale for $40. Compatible with iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max models for now, while the standard iPhone 17 version will launch around December 10.

GameBaby Gaming Case for iPhone 17

Building on the success of previous models, this new version features an enhanced design and additional color options while maintaining the signature flip-to-play functionality that instantly transforms smartphones into retro gaming handhelds. The iPhone 17 series GameBaby case introduces two signature color schemes: the vibrant GameBaby Color​ (classic yellow-and-white edition) and the retro-inspired GameBaby Retro​ (gray-and-white edition). The latter features a gray-and-white base with deep red A/B buttons, recreating the iconic design of the 1989 GameBoy and evoking nostalgia for the golden age of pixelated gaming. The latest generation introduces significant structural and functional refinements:

New Clasp Mechanism: A mid-frame clasp ensures tighter integration of the two-piece design, delivering smoother detachment and more secure protection.

Upgraded Button Layout: The original D-pad has been upgraded to separated directional buttons, reducing input interference and enhancing operational precision.

Refined Tactile Performance: The underlying conductive silicone structure has been optimized to maintain consistent feedback and responsiveness, even with a screen protector installed.

