Pokémon TCG Unlimited Base Set Box Up For Auction At Heritage

It's that time again, collectors of all things Pokémon: Heritage Auctions, renowned comics, collectibles, and gaming auction site based in Dallas, Texas, is auctioning off a great many Pokémon Trading Card Game items, including single cards, booster boxes, and booster packs! In particular, they have put a delightfully-rare unlimited booster box of Base Set on auction until Thursday, April 1st at 2:50 PM Eastern Time, or 1:50 PM Central Time.

Known for its great array among the original 151 Pokémon creatures created at the time, the Base Set is the quintessential Pokémon Trading Card Game set to own. With such iconic cards as Charizard #4, Gyarados #6, and even Mewtwo #10, this Base Set booster box is a high-demand, high-value item and is already auctioning at a price of $10,500 USD.

According to the auction page on Heritage Auction's website:

On January 9, 1999 the Base Set was released, which was the launch of one of the most popular trading card games in the world. The set included a total of 102 cards, including the highly popular Charizard. This sealed third edition (also known as "unlimited") Base Set Booster Box includes 36 booster packs, each with 11 cards, for a total of 396 cards. The cards have never been touched and they are all likely GEM MINT.

If you are interested in getting ahold of this legendarily-iconic booster box from one of the world's most popular gaming franchises, you have until April 1st at 1:50 PM Central Time to do so. You can do so by clicking here.

