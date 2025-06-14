Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, pokemon, regice
Shadow Regice Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Delightful Days
Shadow Regice can be battled in Legendary Shadow Raids during weekends in June 2025 in Pokémon GO. Get your Purified Gems ready to deploy.
Article Summary
- Shadow Regice appears as a Legendary Shadow Raid Boss in Pokémon GO on weekends in June 2025.
- Top counters for Shadow Regice include Dusk Mane Necrozma, Mega Lucario, and Shadow Metagross.
- Bring at least five trainers and Purified Gems to secure victory against Shadow Regice’s enraged form.
- Boost your odds with Circle Lock throws and Golden Razz Berries; Shiny rates for Shadow Pokémon remain unknown.
The June, July, and September season of Pokémon GO, titled Delightful Days, has now begun. This season will focus on the build-up and aftermath of the global Pokémon GO Fest 2025 mega event. For the first month of Delightful Days, Tier Five Raids will feature Tapu Bulu, Groudon, Kyogre, and Cobalion, with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. There will also be a special week of Raids featuring the Titans: Regice, Regirock, Registeel, Regidrago, and Regieleki. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Abomasnow, Mega Manectric, Mega Beedrill, and Mega Aggron. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Regice, who will have a stint as the Legendary Shadow Raid Boss. Let's get into it.
Top Shadow Regice Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Regice counters as such:
- Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw, Sunsteel Strike
- Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere
- Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Mega Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn
- Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Crowned Sword Zacian: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Mega Heracross: Counter, Close Combat
- Shadow Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Shadow Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shadow Regice with efficiency.
- Crowned Shield Zacian: Metal Claw, Behemoth Bash
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare
- Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword
- Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- White Kyurem: Steel Wing, Fusion Flare
- Dawn Wings Necrozma: Metal Claw, Moongeist Beam
- Blacephalon: Incinerate, Mystical Fire
- Rapid Strike Urshifu: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Single Strike Urshifu: Counter, Dynamic Punch
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Shadow Regice can be defeated with five trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have six or more players. The use of Purified Gems to subdue Shadow Regice after it becomes enraged will make the battle easier. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Shadow Pokémon is not yet known.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.