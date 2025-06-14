Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, pokemon, regice

Shadow Regice Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Delightful Days

Shadow Regice can be battled in Legendary Shadow Raids during weekends in June 2025 in Pokémon GO. Get your Purified Gems ready to deploy.

Article Summary Shadow Regice appears as a Legendary Shadow Raid Boss in Pokémon GO on weekends in June 2025.

Top counters for Shadow Regice include Dusk Mane Necrozma, Mega Lucario, and Shadow Metagross.

Bring at least five trainers and Purified Gems to secure victory against Shadow Regice’s enraged form.

Boost your odds with Circle Lock throws and Golden Razz Berries; Shiny rates for Shadow Pokémon remain unknown.

The June, July, and September season of Pokémon GO, titled Delightful Days, has now begun. This season will focus on the build-up and aftermath of the global Pokémon GO Fest 2025 mega event. For the first month of Delightful Days, Tier Five Raids will feature Tapu Bulu, Groudon, Kyogre, and Cobalion, with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. There will also be a special week of Raids featuring the Titans: Regice, Regirock, Registeel, Regidrago, and Regieleki. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Abomasnow, Mega Manectric, Mega Beedrill, and Mega Aggron. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Regice, who will have a stint as the Legendary Shadow Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Shadow Regice Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Regice counters as such:

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Crowned Sword Zacian: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Shadow Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Shadow Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shadow Regice with efficiency.

Crowned Shield Zacian: Metal Claw, Behemoth Bash

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

White Kyurem: Steel Wing, Fusion Flare

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Metal Claw, Moongeist Beam

Blacephalon: Incinerate, Mystical Fire

Rapid Strike Urshifu: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat

Single Strike Urshifu: Counter, Dynamic Punch

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Shadow Regice can be defeated with five trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have six or more players. The use of Purified Gems to subdue Shadow Regice after it becomes enraged will make the battle easier. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Shadow Pokémon is not yet known.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

