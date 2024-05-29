Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gentle Troll Entertainment, Tavern Talk

Tavern Talk Announced With Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

Gentle Troll Entertainment has announced Tavern Talk will be getting a free demo for Steam Next Fest, happening in a few weeks.

Article Summary Gentle Troll unveils Tavern Talk with a free Steam demo during Next Fest.

Engage in unique narrative as the tavern owner in a world of fantasy and danger.

Create magical brews that impact the stories and fates of your patrons.

Decorate the Wayfarer's Inn with treasures from adventurers' quests.

Indie game developer and publisher Gentle Troll Entertainment announced their new game Tavern Talk, along with a free demo for Steam Next Fest. The game will be released for PC via Steam on June 20, with a Nintendo Switch version on the way, but first, it will get a free demo from June 10-17. The game has been described as a D&D version of Coffee Talk, and it does a really amazing job of being that exact kind of game. (Although one could argue Coffee Talk already had some D&D going for it.) Enjoy the latest trailer!

Tavern Talk

You Walk into A Tavern… and get to work! You are the owner of the Wayfarer's Inn, a popular watering hole in the fantasy land of Asteria. But you're no ordinary barkeep. Be it a potion of seething fury or prancing swords, the drinks you serve can change your customer's destiny forever. You can also turn the rumours you hear at work into intrepid quests for your patrons! Befriend a colourful cast of adventurers as they brag about their latest triumph – or commiserate an utter failure. Whether it's relaxation or a fresh thrill, you're on hand to give each patron what they need. Beyond the walls of this cosy tavern, a world-threatening danger is brewing. Every quest, rumour and conversation is intertwined with the ultimate fate of the land.

Find Your Family: The Wayfarer's Inn is a safe haven to a colourful cast of characters inspired by TTRPGs. Get to know their unique personalities, and help them find a place that feels like home.

The Wayfarer's Inn is a safe haven to a colourful cast of characters inspired by TTRPGs. Get to know their unique personalities, and help them find a place that feels like home. Brew Up A Storm: Serve an ever-growing menu of magical drinks to your patrons, but choose carefully, as your choice will alter their fates.

Serve an ever-growing menu of magical drinks to your patrons, but choose carefully, as your choice will alter their fates. Whip Up Some Quests: Gather rumours from the tavern-goers and use them to create quests for your adventurous guests.

Gather rumours from the tavern-goers and use them to create quests for your adventurous guests. Connect the Dots: Piece together the fragments in your little study and uncover the secrets of an ancient evil threatening the land.

Piece together the fragments in your little study and uncover the secrets of an ancient evil threatening the land. Cherish the Space: As adventurers return from their mighty quests, they'll bring back trinkets you can use to decorate your tavern. Your choices shape the snug interior of the Wayfarer's Inn.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!