Shadow Warrior 3 Gives Another Sneak Peek With New Mission

Devolver Digital dropped a new trailer today for Shadow Warrior 3, giving a sneak peek at a new mission in the game. The mission is called That Damn Dam, which is the second in a series of brand-new mission reveals the team is dropping as a teaser for the game to be released. Even though they still haven't put an official release date on the game. Hopefully, that gets solved next month whenever they launch the Devolver Direct livestream. Enjoy the latest video below!

Fallen corporate shogun Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla embark on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison. Armed with a punishing mix of blades and bullets, Lo Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the world to track down the dark beast and push the apocalypse back yet again. All it will take is the mask of a dead god, a dragon's egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower to hold off the impending cataclysm in Shadow Warrior 3.

Conduct a symphony of death with each encounter by mixing overwhelming firepower with devastatingly precise katana strikes as you dash in and around the demonic hordes. Flow between nimble movement techniques including air dashes, wall running, double jumps, and the fancy new grappling hook busts your combat and movement options wide open in every battle. Execute spectacular finishing moves to claim a piece of your conquered foe and unleash its powers back on the horde in a burst of unstoppable fury and powerful magic. Each environment is lined with hazardous structures and devices that can be activated to add another layer of creative choice to the offensive strategy. Trek across a mythic Asian land infused with the magic and technology of ancient samurai, now overrun by the demonic yokai from Japanese folklore. Brace for expertly delivered one-liners from Lo Wang, pointed banter with Zilla, and an intense thrillride of absurd predicaments on the way to turning doomsday into a new day.