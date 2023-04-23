Shadows Over Loathing To Receive Two Physical Editions Serenity Forge and Asymmetric are giving Shadows Over Loathing fans two physical editions to choose from to celebrate the game.

Serenity Forge and Asymmetric revealed they will be releasing two different physical editions of Shadows Over Loathing for players to enjoy. The game has been released for a minute now, giving players a chance to dive back into the stick-figure world of the Loathing series, as they present a Lovecraftian sequel to West of Loathing. We ourselves have enjoyed playing the game off and on for a while now as they have done a fantastic job of building off the previous game and making it amazing. Now with the game's release on Nintendo Switch, they're offering up two versions for you to own physically for the extra love. The first is a regular Physical Edition, while the second is the Collector's Edition, the latter coming with far more extra for you. You can read more about both of them below as pre-orders are now open.

"Shadows Over Loathing poses the question of how far you'll go to locate your missing uncle when both shadowy villains and eldritch tentacles are involved. With puzzles, quests, danger, jazz and a large number of stick figures in your way, your journey will take many unexpected turns. The Standard Physical Edition of Shadows Over Loathing ($44.99) features the following."

The Physical game

Glow-in-the-Dark Sticker Sheet

Soundtrack Download Card (yes, it is black and white)

Microfiber Mapkin (Map-Napkin)

"Shadows Over Loathing's Collector's Edition ($99.99) comes with everything in the Standard Physical Edition along with the following in a collector's box."