Shape of Dreams Has Officially Launched For Steam

After having its release window pushed back, Shape of Dreams is finally available today, as you can play the game right now on Steam

Indie game developer Lizard Smoothie and publisher Neowiz have released Shape of Dreams for PC on Steam today after having been pushed back. Originally, the game was due to be released back in May 2025, but things changed, and dates were pushed. Now the roguelite MOBA game is available today, along with a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Shape of Dreams

One day, the boundary between the dream world and reality collapsed, allowing passage through dimensional rifts to an intermediate realm called "The Rapids." With rumors spreading that anything is possible for those who reach the end of the dream world, heroes step into this unknown realm, each with their own reasons. You can edit your memories to create your own unique character. Use memories from the past to defeat enemies in combat. Attach mysterious gems called Essence to your memories to grant special effects and create synergies. A ranged carry with absurdly powerful melee attacks? A self-destructing mage? Everything is possible!

The dream world is ever-changing. A procedurally generated world awaits you, filled with dream dwellers, quests, various events, and hidden secrets. The diverse mysteries within this world will provide new experiences in every run. Unlock over 200 collectibles along the way. But be careful; the Hunters are always watching you. With difficulty selection and permanent upgrade systems in place, you can enjoy everything Shape of Dreams has to offer, even if you're not particularly skilled at games. However, if you enjoy a challenge, ruthless trials await you, including Lucid Dreams that let you bend the rules of The Rapids and powerful hidden bosses. Overcome these trials and prove yourself!

Confident in your mechanical skills? Then we recommend Mist, a fast and agile melee character! How about Vesper, a sturdy and powerful tank? Or perhaps you'd like to carry your friends as a ranged damage dealer? Shape of Dreams features characters in various roles, including ranged carries, bruisers, tanks, mages, and more. Find the character that perfectly matches your playstyle. While Shape of Dreams offers a complete single-player experience, it also supports up to 4-player co-op multiplayer. Experience excellent cooperative gameplay through rich interaction systems, including healing, buffs, and crowd control!

