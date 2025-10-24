Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sheepherds!, Ultimo Disco

Sheepherds! Confirmed For Released This November

After having a demo out for Steam Next Fest, Sheepherds! has been given an official launch date, as the game arrives this November

Article Summary Sheepherds! launches in full this November on Steam after a successful demo period.

Team up with friends in local or online multiplayer to herd sheep through vibrant landscapes.

Personalize your dog with costumes, breed options, and stylish accessories unlocked by playing.

Master flocking mechanics, tackle bonus challenges, and enjoy fun, cooperative gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher Ultimo Disco has confirmed that Sheepherds! will officially be released in full next month. After a successful run with their free demo earlier this month, the team has confirmed their sheep herding game will release the full version on November 10 for Steam. What's more, the full version will come with 24 maps, 19 different dog breeds, and 24 outfits for you to make your dog of choice extra special.

Sheepherds!

You and your sheepdog buddies guide fluffy flocks through colorful flower fields to dye their wool…and make cool clothes for you and your friends. Take your time and have fun barking, running and discovering magical places together— or take on challenges to win treats!

Master The Flock: The sheep follow and influence each other, just like in real life. Learn to manage them like a good sheepdog, by positioning yourself strategically and barking at just the right moment! Or, just do whatever: after all, you're a dog.

The follow and influence each other, just like in real life. Learn to manage them like a good sheepdog, by positioning yourself strategically and barking at just the right moment! Or, just do whatever: after all, you're a dog. Spice it up With Bonus Challenges: Add an extra layer of depth with optional challenges designed to test your skills and teamwork. These features provide a rewarding experience for those seeking more engaging gameplay, while remaining entirely optional for a relaxed session.

Add an extra layer of depth with optional challenges designed to test your skills and teamwork. These features provide a rewarding experience for those seeking more engaging gameplay, while remaining entirely optional for a relaxed session. Not Just Any Dog – Your Dog: Turn your well-earned treats into exciting rewards! Unlock a variety of stylish accessories, colorful outfits, and unique skins to personalize your sheepdog. From corgis to pugs, choose from 15 different lovable breeds. Mix and match your favorite combinations to create a look that perfectly reflects your style and makes your dog stand out in the flock.

Turn your well-earned treats into exciting rewards! Unlock a variety of stylish accessories, colorful outfits, and unique skins to personalize your sheepdog. From corgis to pugs, choose from 15 different lovable breeds. Mix and match your favorite combinations to create a look that perfectly reflects your style and makes your dog stand out in the flock. Small Scope, Big Heart: Sheepherds ! doesn't try to do everything—it focuses on what matters most: cooperation and playfulness. Every detail, from the sheep 's behaviors to the lovingly crafted landscapes, is designed to deliver a polished experience that will leave you smiling.

! doesn't try to do everything—it focuses on what matters most: cooperation and playfulness. Every detail, from the 's behaviors to the lovingly crafted landscapes, is designed to deliver a polished experience that will leave you smiling. Herd With Friends Near & Far: Although it can be enjoyed solo, Sheepherds ! is designed to be played together, whether you're side by side on the couch or connecting from across the globe. The game supports both local co-op and a fully integrated online multiplayer mode, making it easy to team up with friends wherever they are

