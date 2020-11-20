Shenmue 3 Has Officially Been Launched On Steam

Deep Silver revealed this week that they have officially launched Shenmue 3 on Steam for everyone to enjoy. The company is offering up the game at a pretty decent discount during launch week, running from now until November 23rd. That includes the main game, the Deluxe Edition, all three DLC's and the Season Pass, most of it for 60% or more. The game will have you journeying deep into rural China as you will jump back into the iconic role of Ryo Hazuki, a Japanese teenager determined to find his father's killer at any cost. The game is basically a passion project that fans have been clamoring for since the first two games came out, and now their dreams have been realized in this latest release.

The brainchild of award-winning game director, Yu Suzuki, Shenmue is commonly known as one of the most ambitious game projects in history, which captured the imagination of players from around the world. Shenmue established the open-world format for action RPG games. An awe-inspiring world with an immersive story, featuring cinematic sequences, a realistic fighting system, and entertaining mini-games, Shenmue garnered acclaim and adoration all over the world. Play as Ryo Hazuki, an 18-year-old Japanese martial artist hellbent on avenging his father's death. In this third installment of the epic Shenmue series, Ryo seeks to solve the mystery behind the Phoenix Mirror, an artifact sought after by his father's killer. His journey takes him to an immersive representation of rural China, brimming with activity and surrounded by beautiful landscapes. Ryo's adventure leads him to towns and mountain villages where he can further his training, try his hand at gambling, play arcade games, and work part-time jobs while investigating those who know truth behind the Phoenix Mirror.