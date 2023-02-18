Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened Pushes Release Back A Few Weeks Frogwares has been forced to push back the release of Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened as they work to make the game without issues.

Frogwares announced this week they've been forced to push the release date back for Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened by a few weeks. The team released the statement and the video below, in which they talk about the delay and what's going on with the game. It's clear that the primary factor behind their issues has been the occupation happening with Russia, as the Ukrainian developer and publisher have had to think of their lives while being near a warzone. Originall the company was aiming to have the game released somewhere between late February and early March, but those plans just aren't going to happen with he current circumstances as they are still working on the game in the middle of continual blackouts, which has forced them to change up how they are finishing the game at the end of production. As it stands, the game is being pushed back a few weeks, as they are aiming to have it released somewhere in late March or as far back as late April 2023.

"We had been trying so hard to make our planned release window, but the continual interruptions to power on top of the frequent missile attacks since October meant we had to replan and reschedule almost every month. We're now at the spot where [Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened] is content complete so we need to move into doing final QA, polishing, and launch setup. To say we are tired of how much all this has derailed our day-to-day work since the start of winter is an understatement. But we're doing our best to push on. Once we feel we are maybe a month away from release, we'll be able to announce our full release date with an exact day." – Sergiy Oganesyan, Head of Publishing, Frogwares