Shinx Community Day Set For November 2021 In Pokémon GO

It's official: Shinx will be the subject of November 2021's Community Day in Pokémon GO. This formerly raid/egg-exclusive Electric-type Pokémon from the Sinnoh Region will be appearing in the wild throughout the event. Let's get into the details for Shinx Community Day, which has some interesting "special" bonuses that trainers should begin preparing for now.

Niantic announced the following details for Shinx Community Day in Pokémon GO over at their official blog:

Date and time: November 21, 2021 from 11 AM – 5 PM

Shinx is the featured Pokémon and will, of course, be easier to encounter as a Shiny in the wild.

Featured attack: Luxray will have the Psychic-type Charged Attack of Psychic Fangs. This is this attack's debut in the game. Niantic notes that it has the following effects: Trainer battles: 40 Power and guaranteed to lower the opposing Pokémon's Defense. Gyms and riads: 30 Power.

$1 USD Special Research: Titled Flash, Spark, and Gleam. There is, as usual, no in-depth information of what Pokémon GO will offer in this questline.

Bonus: 1/4 Hatch distance

Normal bonuses: Three-hour Incense Three-hour Lures Snapshots will feature Shinx photobombs

"Special" bonuses: In honor of this being the last new Community Day of 2021 (December's will be the normal recap), the following bonuses will be live: 3X transfer Candy 4X chance of earning Candy XL when transferring Pokémon — whoa!



That last bonus is quite notable. I would suggest putting a pause on transferring all meta-relevant Pokémon until Shinx Community Day begins. This is quite a great chance to farm Candy XL.

Niantic follows up with a detailed description of what will be in their Event Bundles for Shinx Community Day in Pokémon GO:

There'll be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, four Incense, four Star Pieces, and an Elite Charged TM. 30 Ultra Balls will be available in the shop at no cost. Be sure to pick them up during the event!