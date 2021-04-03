Shiny Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 19

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. Shiny Vault cards depict Shiny Pokémon and can be pulled, if you're lucky, in the reverse holo slot. Shining Fates includes a whopping 122 cards in the Shiny Vault on top of the 73 regular cards in the set. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. This time, we continue with the Fighting-types.

Silicobra, Sandaconda: Silicobra's Shiny may be a small difference with yellow eyes rather than green, but Sandaconda steps it up in a major way. The standard color palette for Sandaconda is a green and light tan, which creates a distinct camouflage effect. Shiny Sandaconda switches to a grey, black, and white color palette which evokes the grey camouflage pattern. That clever design pays off well in Sandaconda's terrific Shiny Vault card here.

Clobbopus, Grapploct: You gotta love a complete switch in colors for a Shiny Pokémon. Both Clobbopus and Grapploct look totally different here, with Clobbopus replacing its tan and orange colors with blue and red and Grapploct losing its dark blue and yellow for white and red, which makes it look even more like the luchador-style costume that inspired this Pokémon.

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues!