Shiny Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 26

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. Shiny Vault cards depict Shiny Pokémon and can be pulled, if you're lucky, in the reverse holo slot. Shining Fates includes a whopping 122 cards in the Shiny Vault on top of the 73 regular cards in the set. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. This time, we finish with the Steel-types and move to the Normal-types.

Ducklett, Swanna: Maybe it's just me. I don't think it is, though. I love a pink Shiny. It could be the sheer boldness of a pink duck or just the lovely color palette, but this is among the best cards, full stop, in Shining Fates to me. I think it's just the overall cuteness factor that makes Shinies like Ducklett, Minccino, and Sentret, a top-tier Shiny who hasn't been shown love in either this set or Hidden Fates, some of the best in the franchise. Swanna is graceful with its cool blues, but let's be real. The only people who prefer swans to ducks have never been to a pond where swans are hanging around. Those things are bullies.

Bunnelby: Pokémon GO players may get a thrill from this one, as Shiny Bunnelby was just released in the Spring into Spring 2021 event that just ended in Niantic's mobile game. In its normal form, Bunnelby has the brown palette of an actual rabbit while here, it gleams with silver. Another beautiful card.

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues!