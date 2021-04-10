Shiny Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 27

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. Shiny Vault cards depict Shiny Pokémon and can be pulled, if you're lucky, in the reverse holo slot. Shining Fates includes a whopping 122 cards in the Shiny Vault on top of the 73 regular cards in the set. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. This time, we continue with the Normal-types.

Oranguru: Wow. Shiny Oranguru has gotten more love than some non-Shiny varieties of Pokémon. I don't know what it is that the Pokémon TCG loves so much about the pink and purple ape, but not only is it featured here in Shining Fates but it is also one of the few shinies that appear in BOTH Shiny Vaults, meaning that it is included in Hidden Fates as well. As if that weren't enough, it is also featured on a Gold Card in Vivid Voltage! The inclusion of this Pokémon here is probably the biggest misstep of Shining Fates, but hey — they're delivering mostly hits here, and it's not a bad card. It's just an egregiously overused Pokémon. Not to harp on this, but only eight Pokémon have gotten Shiny Golden cards in sets since they began in Rebel Clash. For one of them to be right out of Hidden Fates and then appear again in Shining Fates a couple of months later is… very wild.

Skwovet, Greedent: And here we have the slightly rose-tinted squirrel family! They may not be on the same level of cute as Sentret if we're comparing Normal-types inspired by rodents, but they're pretty darn cute. With these two, we're also getting to the end of the "baby Shinies" in Shining Fates. We have one more spotlight piece left before we head to the big hitters… the Full Arts!

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues!