Shiny Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 29

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. Shiny Vault cards depict Shiny Pokémon and can be pulled, if you're lucky, in the reverse holo slot. Shining Fates includes a whopping 122 cards in the Shiny Vault on top of the 73 regular cards in the set. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. This time, we continue with the coveted Full Arts.

Shiny Charizard VMAX: This is the chase card of Shining Fates and, value-wise, there isn't even a close second. Charizard cards have been the most coveted pulls in the Pokémon TCG for decades, dating all the way back to Base Set with the release of the first iconic Charizard holo. Now, this card is in some ways the ultimate Charizard card. 2020's Darkness Ablaze introduced this artwork with the Charizard VMAX, depicting the standard Charizard in its Gigantamax form. Then, 2020's special set Champion's Path introduced two Charizard cards: a Rainbow Rare version of the VMAX as well as a Shiny Charizard V. Finally, the modern Charizard cards culminate with this Shiny Charizard VMAX, depicting the iconic Pokémon in its black form on this glittering, gleaming card. Even after a huge price drop due to the Pokémon TCG reprinting Shining Fates multiple times, this card holds a stunning current value of $324.21. Charizard cards are gifts and curses for sets, as they make complete collections unobtainable for some collectors hunting cards on a budget. Every set doesn't need to have a Charizard card… but, when it comes to modern cards having a lasting impact, I believe that this card is worth the hype and will stand alongside the Shiny Charizard from Hidden Fates as a definitive piece of Pokémon TCG history.

