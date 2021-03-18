Shiny Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 4

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. Shiny Vault cards depict Shiny Pokémon and can be pulled, if you're lucky, in the reverse holo slot. Shining Fates includes a whopping 122 cards in the Shiny Vault on top of the 73 regular cards in the set. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. This time, we finish up the Fire-types and move to the Water-types.

Sizzlipede, Centiskorch: The Sizzlipede line has gotten a lot of love in the Sword & Shield era, especially Centiskorch, so it makes perfect sent that we have both forms as "Baby Shinies" here as well as both a V and VMAX for Centiskorch later down the line. One thing I prefer about Shining Fates over Hidden Fates is that, in Hidden Fates, generally if a Pokémon got a Full Art Shiny, that same evolutionary stage didn't get a Baby Shiny. For example, the Charmander line has a Baby Shiny for Charmander and Charmeleon and then a Full Art GX Shiny for Charizard. The way that Shining Fates gives this line both the full Baby Shiny and V and VMAX treatment gives more of a complete feeling.

Galarian Mr. Mime, Galarian Mr. Rime: Let's be honest here. Cool Pokémon, but completely underwhelming Shinies.

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues!