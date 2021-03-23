Shiny Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 9

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. Shiny Vault cards depict Shiny Pokémon and can be pulled, if you're lucky, in the reverse holo slot. Shining Fates includes a whopping 122 cards in the Shiny Vault on top of the 73 regular cards in the set. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. This time, we finish up with the Water-types and move into the Electric-types.

Dracovish, Arctovish: Dracovish has a pretty major change, going from red and green to purple and grey, while Arctovish just looks a bit lighter and a tad bit more purple. Neither are major chase cards in the set due to not being entirely popular Pokémon, but hey — I'll take any Shiny Vault pull over a reverse holo in Shining Fates.

Rotom: Shiny Rotom's colors positively blaze out of this one like light captured in the card's textured holofoil. This beautiful, beaming, red Shiny is a sleeper hit in Shining Fates as it isn't currently one of the most coveted cards, and is worth under $8 USD as of this writing. However, the unique color and quality of this card's art makes me think this is one that collectors will look back on fondly as time goes on.

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues!