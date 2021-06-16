Shiny Regigigas Arrives In Pokémon GO For Solstice Event 2021

Sometimes, things just connect in a beautiful way. The Pokémon GO community theorized that the upcoming surprise Legendary Pokémon would be Regigigas with a Shiny release, as this ultimate titan is known to arise when the other Titans of Hoenn (Regice, Regirock, and Registeel) gather. It felt like the natural culmination of the Regi's June 2021 feature. Niantic came through and announced that this is indeed happening, and it all begins with this week's Solstice Event 2021.

Pokémon GO announced the following features for the Solstice Event this year:

Date and time: Thursday, June 17th, 2021 at 10:00 AM through Sunday, June 20th, 2021 at 8:00 PM local time.

Regigigas will be in raids starting with the event and will last beyond it, sticking around until Thursday, July 1st, 2021, at 10:00 AM local time. It will be available to catch in its Shiny form.

Spawns: Lunatone, Solrock, Spheal, and Snorlax as a rare spawn.

Northern Hemisphere-exclusive spawns: Yanma, Chimchar, Summer Form Deerling, and more. Niantic says, "If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny Yanma" which could, but doesn't guarantee, that Yanma may have a boosted Shiny rate for the event. They have often used this wording to boost a spawn during an event with no feature Shiny release.

Southern Hemisphere-exclusive spawns: Snorunt, Snover, Winter Form Deerling, and more. The "if you're lucky" tease is Shiny Snorunt.

Northern Hemisphere-exclusive raids: Alolan Marowak, Yanma, Petilil, and more.

Southern Hemisphere-exclusive raids: Lapras, Piloswine, Snorunt, and more.

Raids worldwide: Lunatone, Solrock, Klink, and more.

Field research will task trainers with raid-related feats. Tasks will reward Yanma in the northern hemisphere, Snorunt in the southern hemisphere, and Silver Pinap Berries.

Snapshots offer a "surprise." Stay tuned for reports on what that'll be.

After the event, Lunatone will be locked to the eastern hemisphere and Solrock will be locked to the western hemisphere.

Bonus: Your Buddy will give gift items and Poké Balls more often, and walking distance to earn a Buddy Heart will be cut in half.