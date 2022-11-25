Ship Of Fools Officially Launches On PC & Consoles

Team17 and Fika Productions officially released Ship Of Fools this week, as players can join the crew on both PC and all three major consoles. If you haven't had a chance to check the game out, this has been designed to be a seafaring cooperative roguelite in which you have to work together to fend off all of the dangers trying to sink your boat while you gather up treasures far and wide. Enjoy the latest trailer down below as the game is now live across all platforms.

"The Everlasting Storm and the Aquapocalypse, and join the plucky eponymous and anthropomorphic Fools as they fight against monstrous leviathans from the deep and protect their valiant ship, Stormstrider. As they chart new courses throughout the rocky outcrops that make up their threatened homeland Archipelago, the Fools – either adventuring solo or with a fellow Fool via online or local multiplayer – will face ship boardings from enemies, have to maneuver cannons on deck and defend themselves from attack, and conduct multiple runs through choppy waters to avert the end of their world. Each of the Fools treasure their very own heirloom that imbues them with passive abilities, such as Shelbie's soothing shell that increases fire rates and projectile speed or Finley's handy hat that unlocks a random reward every time they repair Stormstrider!

Bombastic nautical combat – Frantic ship-based combat against colossal leviathans and horrifying creatures from across the deep, dark waters of the Archipelago

Frantic ship-based combat against colossal leviathans and horrifying creatures from across the deep, dark waters of the Archipelago Frantic co-op experience – Designed from the keel up for co-op play, manage ship repairs in the heat of battle, reload and re-manoeuvre cannons, and use paddles to strike enemies as they board the Stormstrider

Designed from the keel up for co-op play, manage ship repairs in the heat of battle, reload and re-manoeuvre cannons, and use paddles to strike enemies as they board the Stormstrider Endless replayability – Upgrade your crew and unlock items and additional Fools to take on the ever-changing seas, with multiple runs needed to avert the Aquapocalypse."