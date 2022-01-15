Shock Drive Genesect Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players

A brand-new Drive debuts for Genesect now in Pokémon GO. With Burn and Douse out of the way, we are now getting Shock Drive Genesect. This special version of the Mythical Genesect debuts as the next Tier Five raid boss. It will be the subject of the next Raid Hour and will be available before and during the upcoming Power Plant event. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Mythical from the Unova region, perfect your catching strategy, and find out if this version of Genesect is available to encounter in its Shiny form.

Top Shock Drive Genesect Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Shock Drive Genesect counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Mega Charizard X (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Shadow Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Mega Houndoom (Fire Fang, Flamethrower)

Shadow Arcanine (Fire Fang, Flamethrower)

Shadow Magmortar (Fire Spin, Fire Punch)

Darmanitan (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Shadow Ho-Oh (Incinerate, Fire Blast)

Chandelure (Fire Spin, Overheat)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Genesect with efficiency.

Blaziken (Counter, Blast Burn)

Heatran (Fire Spin, Flamethrower)

Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Emboar (Ember, Blast Burn)

Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Flareon (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Infernape (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Typhlosion (Incinerate, Blast Burn)

Victini (Quick Attack, V Create)

Magmortar (Fire Spin, Fire Punch)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Genesect can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. In sunny weather, only the most elite trainers should try a solo.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Shock Drive Genesect cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Genesect will have a CP of 1916 in normal weather conditions and 2395 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!