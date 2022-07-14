Shop Titans Will Be Coming To The Epic Games Store

Kabam and Netmarble revealed today that the two companies will be bringing Shop Titans over to the Epic Games Store next week. The simulation RPG will be launching into the store on July 21st, as players can add the game to their wishlist right now ahead of its launch. By all accounts, this will be the most updated version of the game with all the bells and whistles attached to it to date, so anyone looking to jump into the game via the platform will be able to do so and be on par with all other players. What's more, it appears they're going to be doing a special giveaway as part of their promotion to get you to check it out. We have more info below including a quote about the move.

"Releasing Shop Titans on the Epic Games Store is a pivotal moment for our game and provides an opportunity for an entire new audience to craft, negotiate and sell their way to the top," said Johan Eile, General Manager of Kabam's Montreal Studio. "Our dedicated community of players continue to play an important role in helping us develop this title, and we can't wait to see the community grow even further." To celebrate the Epic Games Store launch, the team has put together an exclusive giveaway available for free to all players downloading and logging in through the Epic Games Store, both new and existing from July 21 to July 28, 2022. This exciting package contains over $100 worth of new items, including blueprints for Dismantler's Pickaxe and Fizzy Guzzle Bottle, as well as a Llama Pinata deco for players to showcase outside their shop. The package also includes valuable consumables to boost player progress. Existing players can connect through Crossconnect in-game to save their old progress and link to Epic Games Store.